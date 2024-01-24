MJM Marine raises an outstanding £17,150 for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust in 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is a charity organisation that provides much-needed assistance to families affected by the death of a loved one overseas. Their mission is to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families by ensuring the return of their loved ones to Ireland.

Throughout 2023, the Newry-based MJM Marine organised a series of fundraising initiatives and events, such as the annual MJM Marine Golf Classic, coffee mornings, and prize draws, to support The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The generosity and enthusiasm of MJM Marine employees, stakeholders, and suppliers played a crucial role in achieving this remarkable fundraising milestone and creating a positive impact on the lives of others.

As a culmination of these efforts, the MJM Marine Social Health and Wellbeing Committee had the privilege of presenting the cheque to Colin Bell, the founder of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust for the funds raised throughout the past 12 months.

Staff at MJM Marine present a cheque to Colin Bell, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Colin Bell expressed his appreciation, stating, "We are immensely grateful for the generous contribution from MJM Marine. This support will make a tangible difference in helping families during their most challenging times, ensuring they are not alone in their grief."

Commenting on this achievement, Elizabeth O’Connor, HR & Legal Director at MJM Marine, stated, "We are immensely proud of our team and everyone who contributed to this incredible effort. The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust does vital work in providing solace and support to families during incredibly challenging times, and we were honoured to support their mission throughout 2023 and raise aid for this crucial service."