The East Derry MLA said: “There is shock in the local community following the sudden death of a man in Portrush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Firstly, I want to send my sympathies to the man’s family and friends at this difficult time as they deal with the sudden death of a loved one.

Caoimhe Archibald MLA has expressed condolences