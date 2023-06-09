Moira driver William Creighton claims Sardinia success with second Junior WRC victory

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton, who hails from Moira, fought his way back from fourth place on the opening day of Rally Italia Sardegna, to secure the second FIA Junior World Rally Championship victory of his career.

Creighton, 25 from Moira in Co.Armagh battled with monsoon weather and multiple punctures during the weekend, to add to his Rally Sweden victory and bolster his lead in the Junior WRC standings.

“It has been such a hard-fought victory; I really feel like I've earned that one,” said an elated Creighton.

“We certainly had to be smart in our approach to the weekend, but we got unlucky with the punctures and like many others, it really shaped our rally. It was important not to give up and keep pushing when we felt comfortable, but we knew it was always going to be one of those events where a tactical drive would be a better proposition than all-out pace.

Moira driver William Creighton. Pic by FIA Junior World Rally Championship

“I'm so happy to bring home the win and it’s a real testament to the work we have put in behind the scenes, the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Liam’s hard work and resilience to get us through.”