Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
undefined
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Labour shadow minister Bambos Charalambous suspended
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school

Moira driver William Creighton claims Sardinia success with second Junior WRC victory

Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver William Creighton, who hails from Moira, fought his way back from fourth place on the opening day of Rally Italia Sardegna, to secure the second FIA Junior World Rally Championship victory of his career.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 9th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST

Creighton, 25 from Moira in Co.Armagh battled with monsoon weather and multiple punctures during the weekend, to add to his Rally Sweden victory and bolster his lead in the Junior WRC standings.

“It has been such a hard-fought victory; I really feel like I've earned that one,” said an elated Creighton.

“We certainly had to be smart in our approach to the weekend, but we got unlucky with the punctures and like many others, it really shaped our rally. It was important not to give up and keep pushing when we felt comfortable, but we knew it was always going to be one of those events where a tactical drive would be a better proposition than all-out pace.

Most Popular
Moira driver William Creighton. Pic by FIA Junior World Rally ChampionshipMoira driver William Creighton. Pic by FIA Junior World Rally Championship
Moira driver William Creighton. Pic by FIA Junior World Rally Championship

“I'm so happy to bring home the win and it’s a real testament to the work we have put in behind the scenes, the support of the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy and Liam’s hard work and resilience to get us through.”

Read More
Lisburn teenager looks forward to representing Ireland in gymnastics at the Spec...

Thanks to his tally of Wolf Stage Win Points, Creighton now leads by an impressive 32 points but with attentions now turning to the next round, he isn’t planning on backing off and is well aware that the championship is far from a done deal and there is plenty of work if he is to lift the impressive prize drive package from M-Sport.