Momentum building for new innovative work experience programme in Antrim and Newtownabbey

Following a recent announcement about the launch of an innovative new work experience programme by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council partnered with Workplus, the council hosted an action-packed business engagement event.

The event provided businesses with additional details about the program and featured speakers from companies that are currently offering work experience placements. These speakers elaborated on the advantages work experience placements have already delivered to their businesses.

This pilot project, the first council-led programme of its kind in Northern Ireland, aims to open doors for pupils, enabling them to seek tailored work experience opportunities with employers spanning a diverse array of sectors.

Additionally, the initiative will provide assistance to employers, aiding them in building confidence to establish work experience programmes. Furthermore, it will give employers the opportunity to showcase their organisation.

Local businesses with the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, at the business engagement event. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM addressed the attendees of the business breakfast and commented: “Our vision for Work Experience 2024 was clear – to inspire the next generation of local talent through meaningful work experience opportunities. I am proud to say that together, we have taken a significant step towards achieving that vision. The enthusiasm and commitment shown by you, our local employers, and partners has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“This breakfast event has been a pivotal moment in this journey. Today was an opportunity for us to come together, to share our collective wisdom, and to explore how we can make work experience more accessible and impactful for our local talent. The insights shared by NIE Networks, IPC Mouldings, and Instil were invaluable, illustrating the transformative power of work experience in shaping the future workforce.”

Lucy Marshall, Community Manager of Workplus added: “We engage with employers consistently throughout the year to assist them in identifying early talent. In addition, our collaboration with schools aims to highlight the numerous opportunities and pathways available for school leavers. The current competitive job market underscores the growing significance of work experience and we are delighted to partner with the Council to offer this more tailored approach to sourcing local talent.”

The council’s dedication to the programme underscores its objective to invest in the youth through collaboration and mentorship, promoting a vibrant and prosperous future for generations to come.