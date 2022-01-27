More than 140,000 people fully vaccinated by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon's health trust

Nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 140,000 administered by the health trust serving Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,309,950 people had received both jabs by January 25, 3,611 more than the week before.

It includes 424,181 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 140,398 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust, which serves Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 84,984 second doses.

It means 90% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 32,685 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (72% of that age group) and 50,692 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (52%).

And 912,350 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 42,177 booster vaccines .

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 203,226 fully vaccinated (74% of that population) and 84,656 booster jabs given (31%)30 to 39 – 200,237 fully vaccinated (80%) and 109,366 booster jabs given (44%)40 to 49 – 212,721 fully vaccinated (88%) and 146,332 booster jabs given (61%)50 to 59 – 241,951 fully vaccinated (94%) and 195,093 booster jabs given (76%)60 to 69 – 198,322 fully vaccinated (99%) and 171,160 booster jabs given (86%)70 to 79 – 145,595 fully vaccinated (99%) and 130,763 booster jabs given (89%)80 and over – 81,536 fully vaccinated and 71,324 booster jabs given (86%)