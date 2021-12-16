More than 390,000 people fully vaccinated by Newry, Mourne and Down's health trusts

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 390,000 administered by the two health trusts serving Newry, Mourne and Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,287,587 people had received both jabs by December 16, 3,845 more than the week before.

It includes 421,329 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 398,604 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which both serve Newry, Mourne and Down.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 79,133 second doses.

It means 89% of people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 29,225 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (65% of that age group) and 41,725 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (42%).

And 596,936 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 9,907 booster vaccines and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has given 38,009.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 196,214 fully vaccinated (71% of that population) and 21,548 booster jabs given (8%)30 to 39 – 195,598 fully vaccinated (78%) and 39,734 booster jabs given (16%)40 to 49 – 210,429 fully vaccinated (87%) and 75,180 booster jabs given (31%)50 to 59 – 240,457 fully vaccinated (93%) and 138,156 booster jabs given (54%)60 to 69 – 199,642 fully vaccinated (99.96%) and 140,260 booster jabs given (70%)70 to 79 – 146,445 fully vaccinated (99.9%) and 115,726 booster jabs given (79%)80 and over – 84,224 all fully vaccinated and 65,275 booster jabs given (79%)