More than 400,000 people fully vaccinated by Newry, Mourne and Down's health trusts

Nearly nine in 10 people aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland have received a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – with more than 400,000 administered by the two health trusts serving Newry, Mourne and Down.

Northern Ireland Department of Health data shows 1,298,338 people had received both jabs by January 5, 1,979 more than the week before.

It includes 422,990 second doses given by GPs across the country, plus 401,016 by Southern Health and Social Care Trust and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, which both serve Newry, Mourne and Down.

In addition, pharmacies have given out 81,349 second doses.

It means 89% of those eligible for the jab in Northern Ireland – including all over-80s – have now been fully vaccinated, using the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency population estimates.

The latest data also shows 30,523 first jabs have been given to teenagers aged 16 and 17 (67% of that age group) and 45,974 to youngsters between 12 and 15 (47%).

And 827,487 people across Northern Ireland have received a booster jab.

Southern Health and Social Care Trust has administered 27,798 booster vaccines and South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has given 51,462.

Figures for each age group show:

18 to 29 – 199,332 fully vaccinated (72% of that population) and 65,774 booster jabs given (24%)30 to 39 – 197,215 fully vaccinated (79%) and 91,028 booster jabs given (36%)40 to 49 – 211,347 fully vaccinated (88%) and 128,250 booster jabs given (53%)50 to 59 – 241,265 fully vaccinated (93%) and 179,200 booster jabs given (69%)60 to 69 – 200,046 fully vaccinated and 162,934 booster jabs given (82%)70 to 79 – 146,836 fully vaccinated and 126,999 booster jabs given (87%)80 and over – 84,412 fully vaccinated and 71,452 booster jabs given (86%)