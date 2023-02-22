A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between Loughgall and Armagh this afternoon.

Emergency services including the NI Ambulance Service attended the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle in the Loughgall Road area of Armagh at 2.10pm on Wednesday, 22nd February.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be serious at this time.