Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after crash between Loughgall and Armagh

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash between Loughgall and Armagh this afternoon.

By Carmel Robinson
2 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:46pm

Emergency services including the NI Ambulance Service attended the incident.

-

Police Road Closed

-

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle in the Loughgall Road area of Armagh at 2.10pm on Wednesday, 22nd February.

"Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be serious at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1042 of 22/02/23.”

MotorcyclistLoughgallArmaghEmergency servicesPolice