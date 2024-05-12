Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters are currently battling a large area of gorse on fire in the Mourne Mountains.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) urged members of the public to stay away from the area.

"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are currently dealing with an incident involving a large area of gorse on fire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There are eight pumping appliances incorporating 64 personnel in attendance in the Mourne Mountains, Leitrim Road, Hilltown,” the spokesperson said on Sunday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are currently dealing with an incident involving a large area of gorse on fire at the Mourne Mountains. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image)

"Whilst this incident is ongoing, we are appealing to the public to avoid the area completely to allow us to deal with the incident safely. Local residents should keep their windows and doors closed.