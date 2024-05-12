Mourne Mountains: more than 60 firefighters and eight appliances tackling large gorse fire
A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) urged members of the public to stay away from the area.
"Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are currently dealing with an incident involving a large area of gorse on fire.
"There are eight pumping appliances incorporating 64 personnel in attendance in the Mourne Mountains, Leitrim Road, Hilltown,” the spokesperson said on Sunday morning.
"Whilst this incident is ongoing, we are appealing to the public to avoid the area completely to allow us to deal with the incident safely. Local residents should keep their windows and doors closed.
"Firefighting operations will be ongoing throughout the day. ”
