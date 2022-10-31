Officers will carry out a reconstruction of a fatal road traffic collision on August 21, 2022, in which a young man tragically lost his life.

The road will be closed from 8pm in the Moyarget Road B67/Lisnagat Rd, Moyarget Rd/Dry Arch Off slip, Ballinlea Rd B147/Dry arch off slip and is expected to last for approximately three hours.

Detective Sergeant Gardiner, CID Coleraine said: “Police continue to appeal for information following this fatal hit-and-run road traffic collision. Anyone with information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our enquiries is asked to contact CID Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 2001 of 21/08/22."