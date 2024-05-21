‘Much-missed’ former officer among NIFRS personnel honoured at Craigavon

The family of the late Stephen Barr were in attendance at the presentation event for NIFRS employees based in the Southern Area Command, which covers Co Armagh and most of Co Down. The awards, including 30 and 40 years’ service clasps introduced in accordance with the Royal Warrant, were presented by Mr Simon Cassells, Deputy Lieutenant of County Armagh.

NIFRS Southern Area Commander Dermot Rooney said: “Every colleague receiving their Long Service and Good Conduct Award has made an invaluable contribution to our organisation and the service we provide to the public, so this is an important event for all of those recognised.

"We also recognise and greatly value the support that families provide for our staff, especially for our operational staff in preparation for and in the aftermath of the difficult, demanding and often dangerous work they do in protecting the public.

“We were honoured at this awards ceremony to welcome the family of our much missed colleague Stephen Barr, who tragically passed away at the age of 58 earlier this year. Stephen was Watch Commander at Ballynahinch Fire Station and so it was a poignant moment to see his wife Cindy, daughter Stephanie and son Jason presented with his clasp for 30 years of service.

"Stephen at the time of his passing had almost 40 years’ service, all of it at Ballynahinch and 27 years of it as Sub-Officer/Watch Commander.”

Overall, 52 20-year service medals, 39 30-year clasps and five 40-year clasps were presented to operational employees with nine awards to support employees.

NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings said: “As Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, it is my privilege to publicly recognise our employees across Southern Area Command and to thank them for dedicated years of service in keeping people safe.”

1 . Awards Ceremony The family of the late Stephen Barr (daughter Stephanie, son Jason and wife Cindy) receiving the clasp for Stephen’s 30 years of service. Photo: NIFRS

2 . Awards Ceremony Crew Commander Noel Mullen and his son at the awards ceremony. Photo: NIFRS

3 . Awards Ceremony Award recipient Ruth-Anne Freeburn and her mother at the ceremony in Craigavon. Photo: NIFRS

4 . Awards Ceremony NIFRS Chief Fire & Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings, Crew Commander Jonathan Lockhart, Station Commander Timothy Lockhart and Southern Area Commander Dermot Rooney at the awards ceremony. Photo: NIFRS