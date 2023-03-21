The PSNI has launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in a fire in Portadown’s Church Street earlier this morning.

A PSNI statement said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Portadown.”

A woman has died following a house fire in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: "Police received a report of a house fire in the Church Street area of Portadown at around 2.15am this morning, Tuesday 21st March.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a 37-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. We have now launched a murder investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

A woman has died following a house fire in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh. Police are expected to be examining the scene for some time.

"A number of residents have been evacuated from their homes in the area due to the fire.

"Church Road is currently closed to motorists and pedestrians and we would ask that the public avoid the area at this time.

“Our investigation continues, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything untoward, to please get in touch. Likewise, if you have captured dash cam footage, please contact officers on 101 quoting reference number 92 of 21/03/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

DUP Cllr Kyle Moutray at the scene of a fire in Church Street, Portadown, Co Armagh where a woman lost her life.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council opened Portadown Town Hall to help shelter those who were evacuated following the fire.

Cllr Kyle Moutray said: "I am shocked and saddened to have wakened to the tragic news that a life has been lost in a major fire in the early hours of this morning in Church Street, Portadown.

"My immediate thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. I want to pay tribute to the fast actions of the emergency services who responded to the fire and worked to save lives, their actions and swift response are to be commended.

"I also want to thank the staff from the Health Trust and from the Council who very quickly responded in setting up an emergency centre to support those evacuated from their homes.

"Additionally, I would ask that as the Police and Fire Service deal with the aftermath of this tragedy they are given space and time to complete their investigations.”

Portadown Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy has expressed his sadness and that of the community at the death of a woman in Portadown.

He said: “The woman’s body was found following a house fire in Church street in the town.

Cllr Duffy said: “The news of this woman’s death has shocked the town and our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.

"The Police investigation is ongoing and I would call for anyone with information which would assist police enquiries to come forward.”

Carla Lockhart MP said: “Very sad news this morning coming from Portadown with the confirmation that the police are investigating the death of a woman following a house fire. My thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.

"The investigation into the incident is at a very early stage and I would urge everyone to allow for the investigation to take place without getting into speculation or putting details on Facebook.

"As a result of the major fire and the death, Church Street in Portadown will remain closed for the duration of the day. Thank you to our emergency services including our local fire fighters and all those who responded to the incident.

"I will be continuing to liaise with the PSNI throughout the course of the day.”

