Nathan Carter becomes Lough Erne Resort’s first brand ambassador
Lough Erne Resort General Manager, Gareth Byrne, said he was delighted Nathan had agreed to accept the resort’s invitation to become brand ambassador.
"Nathan is well known to so many in the Fermanagh region, but is a massive international artist, so we’re thrilled he has agreed to support us in sharing everything that’s great about this wonderful resort. Nathan is a former owner of one of the private residences within the resort and has been a regular visitor for many years, enjoying our golf, spa and dining facilities with friends and family, so this is a great natural fit.”
Nathan Carter said he was proud to begin what he described as an “exciting partnership”.
“Many will know that I have been a huge fan of Lough Erne Resort for a long time. It’s a unique luxury location, nestled on its own private peninsula, where guests can enjoy the world-renowned Fermanagh welcome, fantastic golf, world-class food, and the most amazing spa. I’m really looking forward to spending more time with the great team there.”
Commenting on the new brand ambassadorship, Mark Ward and Jeff Mahan from TRU Hotels and Resorts who serve as the operators of the resort said it was a major coup for the resort to attract someone of Nathan Carter’s calibre as its first brand ambassador.
“We’re very much looking forward to working closely with Nathan and benefiting from his support of our brand. It’s particularly fitting that he has a genuine affection for the resort and we know many of our staff are big fans of his music.”
As part of its commitment to Cash for Kids, Lough Erne Resort is hosting an Intimate Evening with Nathan Carter, where guests will enjoy a sumptuous 4-course fine food experience and a special Nathan Carter show that will include a question-and-answer session with the star himself. It promises to be really fun-filled evening, with proceeds going to a really worthy cause. The event which will run from 7pm on Thursday 16th May will be hosted by Downtown Radio’s Gary and Glen.
Tickets cost £125 per person, with VIP tickets - including a personal meet and greet - costing £195.
For further details and bookings visit www.lougherneresort.com/nathan