David Thompson: The King's cancelled engagements a surprise to those who saw him in fine form at a reception in Buckingham Palace this week

​News that King Charles had cancelled engagements on health grounds this week would have come as a shock to those who had met him at an event in Buckingham Palace earlier this week.

​I was one of around 400 journalists from around the United Kingdom who attended a reception, hosted by the King and Queen, to support local news reporters and organisations throughout the country.

Standing around talking for two hours can be more tiring than it sounds, but if the monarch was feeling the strain amid his ongoing cancer treatment, it didn’t show.

He was in fine form, chatting with almost everyone he passed – and taking a genuine interest in their parts of the country and their work.

News Letter political editor David Thompson meeting King Charles at a Regional Media Reception in Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. Picture: Ian Jones

When I told him I worked for the News Letter, the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper, he knew where I had travelled from.

Charles remarked that there were a lot of journalists from Northern Ireland at the gathering. And there were, from the BBC, UTV, Banbridge Chronicle, the Newry Reporter, Cool FM and others.

I remarked that we often come mob handed to events, at which he laughed. A colleague from another outlet asked him what his favourite thing about Northern Ireland is – to which the monarch joked that he couldn’t possibly comment, and as he walked off, remarked that Ireland is a great country.

The King looked in good health, and was obviously keen to speak to as many people as possible. So news on Thursday night that he’s had to cancel planned engagements came as a bit of a surprise.

Michael Scott, editor of the Banbridge Chronicle, showing King Charles a copy of the paper, which is part of the same family of newspapers as the News Letter. Photo: Ian Jones

After spending a short time in hospital on Thursday, the 76-year old monarch left his London residence at Clarence House on Friday morning to spend the weekend at his Highgrove estate.

As anyone who has experienced cancer treatment or known someone going through it will know, it can take its toll at times, and often unexpectedly.

The explanation from the palace that he was suffering “temporary side effects” will have been a reassurance to many. And anyone who has seen him at public engagements in recent months – including on his recent trip to Northern Ireland with Queen Camilla – will know that his health appears to have little impact on his role.

At Wednesday’s media reception, veteran local news reporters made the case to the King for regional journalism’s survival.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowd as they leave following a visit to Banbridge on day three of the royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture date: Friday March 21, 2025. PA Photo.

The King and Queen hosted 400 guests from various UK news organisations to show their support for local news. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also there, and the Duke regaled local journalists with tales about the province, remarking that his son had served here as a soldier.

King Charles, who has been an honorary life member of the London Press Club since 1978, told those gathered: “I have long believed that regional media, in all its forms, has a unique and vital role to play in society, perhaps even more so in these uncertain times.”

He recalled his speech in 2002, marking the 300th anniversary of Britain’s first daily national newspaper, in which he said the press, alongside other long-standing institutions, were at the forefront of “defining, describing and celebrating the more profound values of our nation”.

“Two decades on, when too much focus is given to that which divides us, that role for your whole industry is more important than ever – and it starts from the ground up, at local level, in your hands”, he said.

King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and the Duchess of Cornwall see the first surviving News Letter from 1738 at Belfast’s Linen Hall library in 2009. Picture by Brian Little

“Your reporting, and the work of all those who support you, helps amplify and reaffirm the rights and responsibilities we all share. It shines a light in dark corners, exposing injustice and wrongdoing.”

He added: “Above all, it helps strengthen our communities, in times of joy and at moments of sorrow. You won’t always get it right: A free media is one that will and does make mistakes, but at its best it is a cornerstone of our democracy.”

Charles was welcomed by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy and a gathering of leading media professionals, including Tony James, 89, thought to be the UK’s oldest working journalist.

Mr James, who still writes for the West Somerset Free Press, told the King that local journalism remains “very valuable” in the modern world.