Hillsborough Castle Gardens relocates floral tributes left for the Queen

Hillsborough Castle Gardens announced today that it is no longer accepting floral tributes for the Queen.

Hillsborough Castle Gardens has become a hive of activity since the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen on September 8.

The only Royal Residence in Northern Ireland, Royal Hillsborough was quickly filled with well-wishers hoping to pay their respects with dignified cards, heartfelt pictures hand-drawn by children, thoughtfully hand-picked flowers from people’s gardens and expensive bouquets.

However, Hillsborough Castle Gardens made the announcement that from today (Tuesday, 20 September), it would no longer be accepting and displaying floral tributes at the front of the Castle.

A Facebook post read: “This morning the floral tributes left at the front of the Castle were removed by a team of staff. Thank you to all who visited the Castle and left flowers, we can no longer accept and display floral tributes at the front of the Castle.

“The flowers will be relocated throughout the estate. Eventually they will be composted and used as mulch by the gardeners, helping us to continue to care for our gardens that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II visited on many occasions.”

Flowers which were laid by members of the public in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland are collected by the Hillsborough Gardening Team and volunteers to be replanted for those that can be saved or composted. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022. (PA, Liam McBurney)

The post further stated: “All cards will be kept by the Northern Ireland Office. Teddies and other similar gifts will also be held. Partners will work closely in the coming weeks to decide what to do with them.”

It is estimated that more than 50,000 visitors came to the Castle in the last 10 days to pay tribute to the late QueenSpeaking to UTV Live this afternoon, the gardening team at Hillsborough Castle said they were ‘’working hard’’ to re-use them.

"Those that have been left recently are being relocated to different areas within the grounds,’’ revealed Clare Woods, Garden Manager at Hillsborough Castle.

‘’So we’ve got now, a lovely floral walk down by the lake. It was supposed to just be around the trees, but there’s far too many so they are along the walk and around two trees which were planted by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh back in 1991.”

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth took place yesterday, September 19, in a respectful and moving ceremony, which saw thousands line the streets of London, including Her Majesty’s beloved pet Corgis, Muick and Sandy, and horse, Emma, who lined up to pay their final respects.

The Queen was famous for her love of the little dogs. Muick and Sandy were a gift from Prince Andrew and his daughters in 2021. The prince will now look after his mother's corgis. Her Majesty owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime, many of whom from the same bloodline.

The much-loved, devoted monarch, who served a remarkable 70 years on the throne, was buried alongside her beloved late husband, Prince Philip, at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

