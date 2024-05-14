Nelson calls on education minister to explore ‘SEN first’ approach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sinn Féin Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Group Leader Catherine Nelson has called on the education minister to prioritise children with special educational needs (SEN) for school placements.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: “Children with SEN across the ABC Council area deserve our full support, and in recent years families have faced an anxious wait for a school placement right up to the start of term, and in the worst cases beyond this.

“The current approach is clearly not working for families, and that’s why I am calling on the education minister to explore an ‘SEN first’ strategy.

“This would mean children with SEN form part of a school’s planned enrolment numbers and would ensure they are prioritised.