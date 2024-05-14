Nelson calls on education minister to explore ‘SEN first’ approach
The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: “Children with SEN across the ABC Council area deserve our full support, and in recent years families have faced an anxious wait for a school placement right up to the start of term, and in the worst cases beyond this.
“The current approach is clearly not working for families, and that’s why I am calling on the education minister to explore an ‘SEN first’ strategy.
“This would mean children with SEN form part of a school’s planned enrolment numbers and would ensure they are prioritised.
“By doing this we could provide assurance for parents, clarity for schools and would ensure the proper support required for children with SEN is in place from the beginning of term.”