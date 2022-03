Diane Dodds MLA has welcomed the new Lagan Valley DUP MLA Paul Rankin to the Northern Ireland Assembly

Mrs Dodds said: “ I want to congratulate Paul and welcome him to the DUP Assembly team, to represent the Lagan Valley area.

“Paul is no new comer to politics as he has served as a local councillor for over 20 years and has a track record of delivery for his constituents.