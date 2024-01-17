The annual New Year’s Day Dip for Diabetes at Castlerock beach has raised a fantastic £6,156 for the charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Now in its third year, the event was organised by the Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group. Despite the chilly sea temperatures, hundreds of kind-hearted sea swimmers braved the waters in support of a great cause that offers resources and guidance to the 112,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland. Funds raised will support diabetes research projects based in Northern Ireland.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group Secretary, Alastair Smith, said: “Once again, this event has reminded us of what an amazing and supportive community we have – we count ourselves very lucky. Through their generosity, we have been able to raise an incredible amount to support people living with diabetes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would like to thank each and every person who participated on the day, whether that was joining us in the water, cheering us all on from the shore, or making sure much-needed warm brews and blankets were on hand afterward.

(L-R) Pictured are members of the Coleraine Diabetes Support Group, Alastair Smith, Brenda O’Kane, Judith Woodend and Nikki Picken, with Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Fundraising Manager, Naomi Breen. Credit: Coleraine Diabetes Support Group

"We would also like to offer special thanks to the Portrush Sea Cadets and St John Ambulance for all their help in co-ordinating the event and ensuring we enjoyed it safely. We’re already looking forward to next year’s dip!” added Alastair.

Naomi Breen, Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Fundraising Manager, said: “We are absolutely delighted for the Coleraine Support Group in organising such a wonderful, fun-filled event for the local community. We have loved watching this event grow from strength to strength each year and really commend the group for all their hard work and support. It’s heartening to see such strong community support for such an important cause.”

The Coleraine Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Support Group is open to all those in the area affected by diabetes, whether living with the condition themselves or living with someone who has it.

Advertisement

Advertisement