A Newtownabbey woman has been convicted of abandoning a dog and cat and failing to ensure their welfare after an investigation by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Zara Doherty, of Glenvarna Drive, was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Monday, November 6.

The proceedings were brought by the council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011. Doherty was convicted in her absence after failing to attend court.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council’s animal welfare officer visited the property in January of this year. The officer carried out an abandonment procedure and ascertained that no one had tended to the needs of the animals for several days.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The officer executed a warrant and witnessed an underweight dog and cat locked in a room with no access to food and water. The area was dirty with faeces and urine present on the floors. A council vet advised removal of the animals from the property.

At court on Monday, District Judge Mullan imposed a custodial sentence of three months, suspended for 12 months.

Doherty was also ordered to pay £152 in legal and court costs, £141.14 vet’s costs and £150 towards boarding fees. She was also disqualified from keeping animals for two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after sentencing, a spokesperson for the local government authority said: “Complaints are investigated thoroughly and, where necessary, formal action is taken. This may include the service of Improvement Notices, or in extreme cases, seizure of animals.