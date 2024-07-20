Newtownards coastal route reopens after serious traffic collision
Police are advising motorists the Portaferry Road in Newtownards has reopened after a traffic collision on Saturday, July 20.
In an earlier statement, the PSNI said the emergency services were at the scene of a serious two-vehicle incident.
Traffic was being diverted with the road closed for a period of time.
