Newtownards coastal route reopens after serious traffic collision

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 19:56 BST
Police are advising motorists the Portaferry Road in Newtownards has reopened after a traffic collision on Saturday, July 20.

In an earlier statement, the PSNI said the emergency services were at the scene of a serious two-vehicle incident.

Traffic was being diverted with the road closed for a period of time.

