Newtownbreda dog owner prosecuted for allowing his dog to attack park users

Dalton Taylor, whose address was given as Newton Park, Newtownbreda, admitted breaching control conditions previously placed on his dogs, allowing them to attack members of the public as well as other dogs.

The charges relate to several incidents which occurred in Colby Park, Newtownbreda where the accused’s dogs breached conditions that require them to be under control (leashed) in a public place.

Taylor was also accused of allowing his dogs to attack other park users and dogs and causing injuries to a dog.

Taylor was issued with fixed penalties for each offence which were all paid, however, the matter was brought before the courts as a result of further offences of the control conditions and an attack which resulted in injury to another dog.

Taylor pleaded guilty and was ordered by District Judge Mark Hamill to pay a £1,000 fine, £250 toward the council’s legal costs, £329 compensation to the injured dog’s owner and a £15 offender levy. He was also given a two-year conditional discharge and further court-imposed control conditions were applied.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Director of Environmental Services (Acting), Richard Harvey commented: "This prosecution sends a clear message to members of the public that dog control offences will be investigated, and prosecutions taken where appropriate.

“While most dog owners are responsible and law-abiding, those who put members of the public at risk will be dealt with accordingly.