In a move that underscores Northern Ireland's growing influence in global fintech, three brothers from Ballymena recently successfully re-launched their credit card comparison service in Australia at a time when card interest has been increasing.

The revamped version of Credit Card Compare, which was first established more than a decade ago, has been enhanced with an improved user experience for significantly easier comparison. This service empowers Australians by helping them make informed financial decisions that align with their personal and financial goals.

According to the Boyd Brothers, the decision to revamp the website was driven by the need to address the evolving needs of consumers looking for ways to save money as Australia grapples with the cost of living, much like Northern Ireland’s.

David Boyd said, "We wanted to build a platform that made it easy for anyone to compare credit cards from a panel of issuers across the market, but also provide helpful information so they can be confident in their decision-making."

“It’s taken a long time to get to this point, with years of work and more than our fair share of late nights going into refining the user experience to align with expectations and building one of the most comprehensive databases of credit card records in Australia.”

Credit Card Compare has been designed to make it easy for consumers to compare features such as interest rates, fees and charges, rewards programs, and other benefits for more than 150 products.

