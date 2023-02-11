Portadown man Kyle Murray has share video and photos of his arrival with his dog Delta in a search and rescue mission to earthquake torn Turkey and Syria.

Kyle and his colleague Ryan Gray and his dog Max were flown to Turkey this morning on a heart breaking mission to find life after the devastating earthquake which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle Murray and his dog Delta who are in Turkey on a K9 Search and Rescue mission following the earthquake on Monday.

-

Kyle and Ryan and their dogs work for K9 Search and Rescue which is only funded by the help of the public.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kyle works also as a dog trainer at The Dog Bark in Lurgan.

Kyle was straight into the zone and all he could say to me was: “We have just arrived and straight out to this collapse.”

NI dogs Delta and Max have arrived in Turkey with owners Kyle Murray and Ryan Gray in a K9 Search and Rescue mission following the earthquake on Monday.

Think of Kyle, Delta, Ryan and Max and all those in difficulties today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is the GoFundMe page if you wish to donate and how you can help.

Here is what it says: “We are raising vital funds for the search and rescue mission in Turkey.

"Northern Ireland based charity, K9 Search & Rescue, are booked to travel to Turkey this Friday 10th February to help assist in rescuing survivors of the earthquake.

"2 of their highly trained Urban Search and Rescue dogs Max and Delta, along with their handlers Ryan Gray and Kyle Murray, will deploy after being requested to assist by the Turkish Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The devastation they will face will be like nothing they have ever experienced before and we want help raise funds so that they can bring essential supplies with them and also stay as long as possible to rescue those trapped in the rubble and collapsed structures. They will be sleeping in tents, in freezing conditions and doing their best every waking hour to reunite people with their missing loved ones. Every penny donated will help them to live and work in Turkey for the foreseeable days and weeks ahead.

"This local charity are completely self funded and rely on kind donations from members of the public in order to fund their vital and selfless work.