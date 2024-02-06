NI Firm forms strategic alliance with global tech company
Nurse Recruitment Experts (NRX) sources nurses for healthcare organisations that face the additional pressures of completing timely background screening and employment verifications with results they can trust.
Through its technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance, First Advantage helps organizations across industries meet staffing needs with confidence. Together, First Advantage and Nurse Recruitment Experts will empower healthcare organizations to source and screen more nurses and manage risk in hiring processes.
NRX President, Adam Chambers, was born and lived in Newtownards until age 18. He was named on the Belfast Telegraph Northern Ireland 30 under 30 for 2023.
“First Advantage is a leader internationally in background screening and verifications in hiring processes, helping employers to Hire Smarter and Onboard Faster,” said Adam Chambers, President of Nurse Recruitment Experts.
“We are thrilled that they will assist our healthcare clients to move nurse applicants from the interview stage to patient care quickly and confidently.”
Rolf Bezemer, General Manager International at First Advantage, shared, “Sourcing nurses in today’s market requires strategies that look outside traditional job boards to find and qualify candidates faster.
"This collaboration will support this specialized hiring where it can help the most. Nurse Recruitment Experts’ deep understanding of this workforce empowers healthcare institutions to recruit the necessary nurses while helping to assist with employer’s overall workplace safety program through First Advantage’s screening and verification solutions.”