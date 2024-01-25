NI groups urged to apply for Asda Foundation grants totalling £450,000

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local groups in Northern Ireland are invited to apply for the first grant round from now until Friday, March 1, with the value of the grants varying between £400 and £1600.

The applications must fit in with one of the following criteria:

Empowering Local Communities Grant - for local groups aimed at supporting a broad range of activities which contribute towards transforming communities and improving lives, as well as funding to strengthen their volunteering.

Under 18 Better Starts Grant - for local groups aimed at supporting a broad range of activities for children under the age of 18 which contribute towards transforming communities and improving children's lives, as well as funding to strengthen their volunteering.

Cost of Living Grant - for local groups aimed at supporting the increased running costs group are facing as a result of the crisis. This grant aims to support groups with rent, utility and essential costs, as well as funding to strengthen their volunteering.

Asda’s charity, Asda Foundation, has announced over £450,000 worth of grants. Picture: unsplash

Asda Foundation’s goal is to build resilient communities by empowering local groups to make a positive difference, addressing local challenges and social needs. The charity aims to achieve this by providing funding to local grassroots community groups, enabling them to meet the diverse needs of their community and to help them thrive and grow.

Asda Foundation recently supported Drumquin Men’s Shed which provides a space for men to meet and enjoy the company of others. The group received an Empowering Local Communities grant via Asda Omagh and used their funding to purchase additional tools and equipment for the group to use. With this funding, the group will be able to continue on their mission to improve health and wellbeing amongst men in their local area.

All grant applications need to have the endorsement of an Asda Community Champion, who work out of Asda’s stores across Scotland. Community Champions have a limited grants budget per store and may not always be able to support an application for funding, but they will be able to discuss other support available.

Groups may apply for one Grassroots Grant per year and there are three different grant rounds taking place in 2024. Round 1 applications may be submitted to the Asda Foundation between January 15 - March 1, 2024, and activities must begin within six months of the application window closing date (i.e. by September 1 2024). All application guidance and criteria can be found online at www.asdafoundation.org

Martin Kendal, Asda Foundation Communication and Impact Advisor said: We’re really proud to open up £450,000 worth of grants from the Asda Foundation to local grassroots groups in Scotland, the grants can range between £400 and £1600 and will need to be supported by a local Community Champion.

"In 2023, Asda Foundation grants supported 81 groups in Northern Ireland with funding totalling £77,270.

"Supporting grassroot groups that are local to Asda stores is really important to the Asda Foundation – and we hope it will make a real difference to groups across the country. From volunteering support to helping purchase new equipment, if you are part of a group that could benefit from a Grassroots Grant, reach out to your local Community Champion.”