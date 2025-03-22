NI has potential to be UK bread basket - Robbie Butler

​Stormont’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee Chairman, Robbie Butler MLA, believes that Northern Ireland can become the bread basket of the UK.

And, in practical terms, this means maintaining – and even increasing - food production levels here.

Butler further explained: “This was one of the key issues I brought up with the Secretary of State, Hillary Benn, at our first meeting.

“The potential to produce high quality food here is immense. And it’s important that all of these opportunities are fully realised.”

However, the AERA Committee representative is fully aware of the uncertainty that now exists on farms right across Northern Ireland, where a number of key issues are concerned.

He commented: “I have had many farm families contact me regarding the impact of the new inheritance tax measures on farm land and farm assets.

“They fully recognise the impact these new measures will have on the sustainability of their businesses, now and into the future.”

Robbie Butler believes that the new Labour government at Westminster has failed to recognise the impact its new tax measures will have on production agriculture, particularly in regions such as Northern Ireland.

“These measures will also have a very detrimental impact on food security levels into the future,” he said.

Significantly, the Ulster Unionist MLA believes that agriculture minister, Andrew Muir, has failed to instil great levels of confidence at a grass roots’ level within the farming sector.

“The challenge posed by bovine tuberculosis is a case in point,” Butler continued.

“Farmers want to see real action taking place, designed to tackle the problem head on.

“But all they have seen from the Minister is his call for a further review, the latest of many that have taken place over recent years.”

“Meanwhile, those increasing numbers of farmers having to cope with the challenge of a tuberculosis outbreak are fire fighting in all directions. Losing their animals is a big enough issue to deal with.

