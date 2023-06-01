Northern Ireland firm Everun is set to partner with Scottish engineering firm MCE Scotland to bring its innovative Turntide technology across the water.

Everun recently launched the revolutionary new energy technology product to market that will help companies save on costs and help tackle climate change.

By partnering with MCE Scotland, Everun will be introducing Turntide Motors to the HVAC industry across Scotland.

The Turtide Smart Motor System, developed in California, has been proven to help reduce energy consumption, emissions and costs for HVAC systems.

From left: Declan Skene (MCE Scotland), Eugene Heaney (Invest NI), Michael Thompson (Everun) and Lewis Cummings (MCE Scotland)

The motors use a patented switched reluctance design that makes them up to 80 per cent more energy-efficient than traditional motors. This means that they can help businesses and organisations significantly reduce their carbon footprint, while also saving money on energy bills.

Everun’s managing director, Michael Thompson, said the partnership will allow MCE Scotland to offer Turntide Motors to HVAC installers and service providers across Scotland bringing a much-needed solution for businesses wanting to make their HVAC systems more sustainable and cost-effective.

He added: “In addition to our exclusive distribution rights to the technology we are thrilled to be collaborating with MCE Scotland as an installation partner to bring Turntide Motors to the HVAC industry in Scotland.

“This technology is a game-changer when it comes to energy efficiency, and we believe that it will have a significant impact on the Scottish market. We look forward to working with MCE Scotland to help businesses across Scotland achieve their sustainability goals.”

The Turntide system is cloud-connected, with smart software that is certified to be up to 60% more efficient than traditional motors and is already in use across the United States.

Turntide Motors have already been installed in hundreds of businesses around the world, including Amazon, JLL, and a variety of commercial buildings and factories. The motors have been shown to reduce energy consumption and costs by up to 50%, while also providing better performance and reliability than traditional motors.

Allan Espie, managing director of MCE Scotland said: “We are excited to be partnering with Everun Ltd to bring Turntide Motors to Scotland.

“We believe that this technology has the potential to transform the HVAC industry, and we are looking forward to working with Everun Ltd to help businesses across Scotland make their buildings more sustainable and cost-effective.”

Turntide’s electrical motor is based on the physics of electric generation using magnets and holds more than 100 patents for its intelligence-based system. Its three elements are the motor, the controller and the cloud that optimises every part of the energy produced, and precisely switches the current to the motor 20,000 times per second.

The partnership, facilitated by Invest Northern Ireland, marks an important step forward in the Scottish HVAC industry's journey towards sustainability. By offering Turntide Motors, Everun Ltd and MCE Scotland are providing a solution that can help businesses reduce their carbon footprint, save money on energy bills, and improve the overall performance of their HVAC systems.

The partnership was officially announced at the Invest Northern Ireland stand at the All Energy Conference 2023 in Glasgow. Welcoming Everun’s success, Grainne McVeigh, Invest NI’s Director of Advanced Manufacturing & Engineering said: “Everun’s determination to bring this new technology to the RoI and now Scotland is supporting companies in these markets to achieve their sustainability goals and reduce their carbon footprint.

