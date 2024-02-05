NI Water makes final call for apprentices

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 100 people are part of the utility company’s apprenticeship programme.

NI Water is now looking to add to that number, with 28 new entry level jobs currently available across Northern Ireland.

The firm is searching for school leavers, at GCSE and A-Level stages, graduates and people who are considering a career change.

A broad range of apprenticeships, higher level apprenticeships and graduate programmes are available to suit different aspirations and interests.

Opportunities include roles in science, construction engineering, customer and intelligent operations, commercial contract management, Net Zero electrical engineering, geographic information systems (GIS), IT project management and also accountancy.

NI Water Entry Level Co-ordinator Clodagh Patterson said: “If you’re looking for the opportunity of a lifetime, you had better be quick! Our deadline for applications is Monday February 12.

“We offer careers that matter and we’ll help you gain skills, fully funded nationally recognised qualifications and hands-on experience with professional and experienced colleagues to help you launch your career.

“Successful applicants will receive an attractive reward package from day one, including a competitive salary, structured career progression and fully funded qualifications. Some of the posts also offer subsidised driving lessons, which will truly put you in the driving seat of your career. Water you waiting for!”

Shea McAteer started NI Water’s Entry Level Academy in September 2023 as a Construction Engineering Higher Level Apprentice.

Shea said: “I found out about NI Water’s Entry Level Academy through word of mouth, and I thought it would be a good place to work. What interested me most about the Higher Level Apprenticeship was I knew I could earn while studying for my University degree in construction.

“Since joining NI Water just a few months ago, I found I settled in really quickly and I have enjoyed multiple opportunities to see and do amazing things. I’ve just finished my first rotation, going out with my managers to the different NI Water sites and meeting different teams in places like Ballyronan, Newry and Newcastle. My managers are really great, I know I can talk to them and ask them for their help and support at any time.

“I have found the programme really interesting so far, especially getting to work across NI Water’s different sites. I’d definitely advise other people to apply, they should definitely consider the different opportunities that are available.”