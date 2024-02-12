NI youth on the move with growth in travel card use
and live on Freeview channel 276
The card, available to everyone aged 16-21, offers 50 per cent off single fares across all services on Translink’s bus and rail network.
Maeve Nethercott, brand representative at Translink, said: “As students return for the new term it’s great to see so many young people choosing to make the most of the yLink card to get to university, college, work, and to socialise with family and friends.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We know from our engagement with young people that they are increasingly aware of the climate crises and the need for reducing emissions by changing travel behaviour towards more sustainable transport.
“The cost of living crisis has also severely impacted on young people so the 50 per cent discount is also helping them to make their money stretch a little further combined with the other partner offers for social, leisure and lifestyle activities that come with a yLink card."
She added: “In addition, contactless payments on Metro, Glider, rail and increasingly Ulsterbus, alongside the mLink app allows users to add their yLink card to their virtual wallet to make it even easier to travel and save.
“This next generation of young movers are leading the way towards a smarter, greener and healthier region and a better connected society for all.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Natalie Corbett, interim Co Director at the Northern Ireland Youth Forum, added: “We know from our engagement with young people that climate and cost of living are two issues high on their list of concerns. Access to good public transport services is extremely important to enable young people to travel for school, college, uni, work and socialising.
“More affordable public transport through initiatives like the free yLink card with 50 percent off fares makes travel even more accessible and makes it easier to choose sustainable travel options - ultimately helping both the planet and their pockets.”
For more information about Translink’s yLink card and how to apply, as well as details of exclusive discounts and partner initiatives, visit www.translink.co.uk/yLink