Nicholl Oils teams up with Everun to boost Northern Ireland’s EV charging network

Northern Ireland renewables experts Everun are joining forces with Nicholl Oils to give the country’s largest electric vehicle charging network a major boost.

Representing a joint investment of up to £2.6m, Nicholl Oils is celebrating its 60-year anniversary by installing at least one rapid charger and one AC fast charging point throughout the Nicholl network of branded forecourts.

Speaking of the partnership, Hugh Nicholl of Nicholl Oils said: “Nicholl Oils have always been at the forefront of changes within the industry with a blended approach of having traditional fuels, synthetic fuels and now electrification in our product mix.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve always lived by a motto in business which is one plus one equals three, meaning that by partnering with experts, both companies mutually benefit but more importantly, the customer stands to benefit the most.”

From left: Margaret Gallagher, Hugh Nicholl, Andrew Johnston and Eimear O’Reilly.

Everun, which has been in operation since 2010, is one of Northern Ireland’s leading installers of EV charging points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company are specialists in renewable energy management helping guide high energy users through their carbon reduction strategies with practical solutions.Eimear O’Reilly, head of projects and planning at Everun explained: “For Everun it was important to find a partner whose values align with our own.

“We are proud to be innovators in renewable energy, we also value the traditions and relationships needed to build these innovations on solid foundations.

“By working together with Nicholl Oils we have the opportunity to build upon their last 60 years of impeccable customer service and help take it to the next level within the renewable energy space.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the last 60 years Nicholl Oils has grown to become Northern Ireland's largest independent oil distributor with a forecourt portfolio spanning the breadth of the country.

The first 46 charging points will be installed between April and September this year beginning with forecourts in Co Antrim and Co Down, however, both partners have plans to grow the network to over 100 points across Northern Ireland.

Retail petrol and wholesale manager at Nicholl Oils Margaret Gallagher said the investment shows a commitment by the company to ensure they are continually offering customers the best service possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “The addition of an EV charger service on our forecourts consolidates our commitment to provide customers with a reliable and dependable service, delivering on quality and price.”

It is understood the partnership will make the EV network the largest independently owned and operated network across Northern Ireland.

“The introduction of the EV network across the country will make great strides in bridging the gap between the Northern Ireland shortfall of rapid charging points and the growing number of EV drivers across the island of Ireland” said Everun’s business development manager Andrew Johnston.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “Everun is a local company, collaborating with local businesses to help serve local people.