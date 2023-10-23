A group commander of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service has offered the ‘thoughts and sympathies’ of firefighters to the family of the Ballymoney man who died following a house fire at the weekend.

Alan O’Neill, Group Commander, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who has sadly died following a house fire in Ballymoney.”

The man has been named locally as Robert Alexander (Bert) Taggart.

“On Saturday, October 21 at 02:49am, firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a semi-detached house on Coleraine Road, Ballymoney. Two crews from Ballymoney and Coleraine fire stations attended the incident and rescued two people in their 70s.

"Tragically a man died at the scene, despite best efforts by Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Firefighters. The fire was extinguished and crews left the incident at 04:29am. The cause of the fire is under investigation, but we believe it was an accidental fire.”

A funeral notice posted online today reads: “Taggart: 21st October 2023, suddenly, as the result of a fire at his home 22 Coleraine Road, Ballymoney, Robert Alexander (Bert) dearly beloved husband of Margaret, dearest father of Mandy, Steven and Ashleigh, stepfather of Norma and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and brother.