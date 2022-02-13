‘No substantial progress’ on NI Centenary stones for Mid and East Antrim, claim

Speaking at a meeting of the borough council on Monday evening, Ballymena TUV Councillor Matthew Armstrong said that there had been “no substantial progress” and asked when they would be put in place.

The TUV which made the proposal in July has described the placing of a centenary stone in each of the borough’s three main towns – Larne, Carrickfergus and Ballymena and a commemorative paving stone in each of Mid and East Antrim’s villages as a “fabulous way of visibly marking the milestone across the borough”.

Acting chief executive Philip Thompson told the meeting the the initial design was “very expensive” and a “modern contemporary” alternative has been considered.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Matthew Armstrong

However, the deputy mayor described the “modern temporary” design as “for nothing”.

“I do not think it is appropriate at all,” he stated.

“I would like to revert to the original design, a permanent stone structure or metal.”

The centenary stone motion had been approved by 29 votes in favour with Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown and party colleague Cllr Ian Friary voting against and an abstention from Ballymena SDLP Cllr Eugene Reid.