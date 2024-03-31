North Belfast youth find common ground in Ambassadors programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Young Ambassadors programme includes icebreakers, team building and multi-sports activities to help increase the confidence of the participants and build positive relationships. Workshops focusing on good relations, personal development, and active citizenship are also an important part of each session.

The project is being funded through the Department for Communities and the NI Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ initiative and is part of Clanmil’s good relations Plan for Felden, Newtownabbey.

Gerard Rosato, Clanmil Community Investment Officer said:

“In developing good relations programmes, we look for opportunities where young people who mightn’t usually spend time with their peers in other communities can find common ground in a relaxed, supportive setting. Initiatives like this one help to boost confidence and encourage goal setting, and generate discussions about identity, community, and respect, which are important in strengthening communities and community safety. We are grateful to Sport Changes Life and our community partners for delivering the programme, and we look forward to welcoming the next group of participants.”

Tanisha Watson, who is one of those taking part, said she is really enjoying the weekly programme:

“I like the fact that you get to be yourself here and you don’t get judged. It’s great to meet other young people and the games are brilliant.”

Meabh Canavan, another participant added:

"It’s really good because it’s bringing two communities together. It’s a friendly atmosphere and that makes it easier to talk to people we don’t know.”

Colin McIlwaine, Community Development Manager with Sport Changes Life said:

“At Sport Changes Life, our main aim is to raise the aspirations of young people through sport. We’ve found that participants respond well to the sessions as they take place in a relaxed environment with the young people taking part in team building and multi-sport activities. Additionally, through bespoke workshops based around good relations we are actively promoting inclusion, diversity and respect whist addressing other sensitive issues which will help the young people taking part to become positive role models and ambassadors in their local community. The programme will include the young people participating in a social action plan that will include inter-generational activities with local nursing homes.”