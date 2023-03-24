Register
North Coast Integrated pupil receives bravery award following Portrush sea rescues

North Coast Integrated College in Coleraine has described one of its pupils who received an award for bravery as an ‘inspiration’.

By Una Culkin
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 12:31 GMT

Sixth Former Marley Shaw received a Testimonial on Vellum from the Royal Humane Society.

The citation on the vellum reads: “It was resolved unanimously that the Honorary Testimonial of the Society on Vellum be hereby awarded to Cadet Marley Shaw, 1st (Northern Ireland Battalion Army Cadet Force) for having on 12 August 2022 at great personal risk, gone to the aid of three children and two adults who were in imminent danger of drowning in the sea off West Strand Beach, Portrush, Northern Ireland.

"Initially he saw two young boys struggling and he was able to grab these and pass them to safety. Next, his mother who was close by and holding one of the boys, lost her footing and both went under.

Marley's bravery citation
"Marley reacted immediately and saved them both. Finally, he then saw that a mother and her daughter had also got into difficulty whilst trying to help in the rescues. He swam out to support them and then helped them to the shore. His determined and persistent efforts saved their lives.”

A spokesperson for Marley’s school, North Coast Integrated College, said: “You are an inspiration, Marley!”

The Royal Humane Society is a charity that grants awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and also for the restoration of life by resuscitation. Awards may be granted to those who have put their own lives at risk to save or attempt to save someone else.

