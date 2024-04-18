Northern Ireland Prison Service Memorial Unveiled at Ballyclare War Memorial Park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Led by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM, the solemn dedication paid tribute to the men and women who served, dutifully and bravely in the Northern Ireland Prison Service. Since its inception, the overall aim of the Northern Ireland Prison Service has been to serve the community by improving public safety and contributing to peace and stability.

Distinguished guests, including the Vice-Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mrs Miranda Gordon DL, High Sheriff of County Antrim, Mrs Patricia Perry, esteemed members of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, including Director General Beverley Wall, and bereaved families of those who lost their lives, gathered to honour the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM expressed his respect as he unveiled the memorial in tribute to the Prison Officers who lost their lives in service to the Northern Ireland Prison Service.

Unveiling of the NI Prison Service Memorial at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

“Their sacrifice, alongside that of their families, will forever be remembered with reverence and gratitude. The unveiling of the memorial stands as a solemn testament to their bravery, ensuring that their memory will endure for generations to come.”

Speaking at the unveiling event, Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Beverley Wall said,

“This is a significant day for the prison service family. Amongst us today are families of loved ones who we honour and remember today. To those families I want to say your loved one’s sacrifice will never be forgotten and I hope that days like today give you some comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to also thank all those who have served, and continue to serve in our prisons. They are professional and dedicated public servants who work to support and challenge people in prison to change.

Unveiling of the NI Prison Service Memorial at Ballyclare War Memorial Park.

“On behalf of the Department of Justice and the Northern Ireland Prison Service, I want to again thank the Council for this dedication. It will stand as a constant reminder of the men and women who served us with such conviction and who made the ultimate sacrifice.”