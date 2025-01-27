Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Footage shows two 16-year-olds being guided down the rocky surface of Slieve Donard in strong winds and heavy rain, after they were treated for exposure.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage shows two teenagers being helped down from Slieve Donard after getting into difficulty.

At 17:45 on January 26, the Mourne Mountain Rescue Team received a request from police to assist a party of three in difficulty on Slieve Donard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the team, the 16 year olds set off at midday for an adventure on the Glen River, but having reached the Ice House, got tempted by the sight of Slieve Donard on what seemed a reasonable afternoon.

Teenagers are helped down Slieve Donard. | Mourne Mountain Rescue Team

While ascending Slieve Donard, the conditions and light started to deteriorate and one of the group decided to return to Newcastle.

The other two persevered and reached the summit, but struggled to descend the mountain.

Without any knowledge of the peak, the pair found their way back to the summit shelter and called for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mourne Mountain Rescue Team said: “When reached just after 1930hrs, the remaining casualties were in challenging conditions and were promptly treated for exposure, refuelled, rewarmed and prepped for a walk out. By 2110hrs all had reached team vehicles for a transfer to road access, base and further care (fish & chips!)

“We wish the adventurers well and with lessons learnt look forward to seeing them back in the hills. A total of 14 members responded and stood down at 2220hrs - with a special note of thanks to McCann's Chippy for some greatly appreciated sustenance!”