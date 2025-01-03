'Nothing has changed' as ​Edward Street blighted with rubbish

On December 15 Edward Street was impassable with two blue bins on the road.

​Local pedestrians, residents, businesses and landlords have voiced concern in recent weeks at the overflowing black and blue bins, numerous lose bin bags and other scattered rubbish, that have once again become a blight on Newry’s Edward Street.

​The Newry Reporter extensively covered similar anti-social behaviour in the area back in 2014 and it seems nothing has changed a decade on - it’s the same problem just a different year.

"This situation impacts everyone. I just don’t understand why no one there is taking responsibility.

"People are filling and overfilling these bins in broad daylight without sorting – anything and everything goes in,” one concerned reader told the Reporter. And that eyesore is just the start of the problem.

Overflowing black bins on Edward Street in early December.

“Animals have been scavenging for food and rats have been spotted once again at that black gate [beside the archway at the property].

"At times the footpath is unpassable and I’ve seen families pushing prams onto the street, in the face of oncoming traffic, just to get past bins and rubbish blocking the footpath.

"Some time on the morning of Sunday, December 15, two blue bins were pulled off the footpath and into the middle of the Edward Street which was then blocked to traffic.

"A good Samaritan neighbour moved the offending bins off the road in the early hours and had the social conscience to gather up any visible litter from the street.

"I’ve brushed the street myself afterwards, separated the rubbish gathered and put it in the appropriate bin.

"Why if the bin collection day is Wednesday morning are these bins already on the street on the Friday before?

"Where is the care for people who live or work in the surrounding area? What about care for the environment or care for Newry city’s image?” they wondered.

“I am thankful to the council officials who I understand have gone the extra mile to empty the bins and remove any other offending litter off the street.

"Unfortunately, I predict that this chaos will be a permanent blight to our street, until someone from the offending property takes responsibility and puts in place an appropriate waste management process with weekly system follow-ups.”