Nutty Krust kicks off annual rugby tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The tournament, now in its 45th year of sponsorship, will see U-18 teams from clubs across the province compete over a seven-week period to bring home the Nutty Krust Trophy.

Banbridge, the holders, were accompanied in the draw by teams from Armagh, Dungannon, Omagh, Portadown and Rainey Rugby Clubs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The games are scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, 28 February and be played at Portadown Rugby Football Club over seven weeks with the final set to be hosted on Wednesday 27th March.