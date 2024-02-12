Nutty Krust kicks off annual rugby tournament

Now in its 45th Year of sponsorship, the tournament will see U-18 teams from clubs across the province compete over a seven-week period to bring home the Nutty Krust Trophy.

Banbridge , the current holders, were accompanied in the draw by teams from Armagh , Dungannon, Omagh , Portadown and Rainey Rugby Clubs.

The games are scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, February 28 and will be played at Portadown Rugby Football Club over seven weeks with the final being hosted on Wednesday, March 27. Supporters and spectators will be made welcome at all Nutty Krust Tournament games.