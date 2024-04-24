O’Dowd Welcomes New Lurgan Town Centre Development
POLITICAL OPINION - This item has been submitted on behalf of Councillor Mary O'Dowd, Sinn FeinSinn Féin councillor Mary O'Dowd has welcomed the announcement of a new mixed-use retail and residential development in Lurgan town centre.
The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: "The announcement that a mixed-used retail and residential development is planned for the old Stewarts/Grattan's Arcade site on Windsor Avenue is both exciting and timely.
This will provide new accommodation choices at a time when they are sorely needed, and new retail provision will attract added footfall to the town centre.
It will also improve the image of Windsor Avenue, with the dilapidated site of the old shopping complex having become an eyesore, especially for people who use the area to access our beautiful park.