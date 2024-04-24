O’Dowd Welcomes New Lurgan Town Centre Development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon spokesperson said: "The announcement that a mixed-used retail and residential development is planned for the old Stewarts/Grattan's Arcade site on Windsor Avenue is both exciting and timely.

This will provide new accommodation choices at a time when they are sorely needed, and new retail provision will attract added footfall to the town centre.

