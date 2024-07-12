Omagh: Man dies following incident in Co Tyrone involving vehicle and pedestrian
A man has died in Co Tyrone following an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Friday afternoon.
The Clanabogan Road in Omagh was closed for a time after the tragedy which happened at around 2.05pm.
Police said their enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1050 12/07/24.
The Clanabogan Road has now fully reopened.
