Around 10pm on Saturday (May 6), it was reported that a man was hijacked at gunpoint by three masked men in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road, who placed a suspicious object in his silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf and forced him to travel to the Derry Road and abandon the car outside Omagh Police Station.

A public safety operation was immediately implemented with a number of people evacuated from their homes and cordons established. Ammunition technical officers examined the object and it has since been removed from the scene for further inspection to establish its viability.

Condemning the incident, PSNI Inspector Will Brown said: "The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused disruption in the local community. Our thoughts are with the driver, who was, understandably, badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Omagh Police Station. Image by Google

Investigations into the incident continue and police are appealing for information.

Inspector Brown added: "Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and cooperation. We are also grateful for the understanding of those impacted by the ongoing police activity in the Fireagh Road area.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the church on the Fireagh Road, or travelling between the Fireagh Road and Omagh Police Station between 9pm and 10pm last night.

“If you saw anything suspicious, or you have dash cam which may assist with our investigation, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting serial 2015 of 6/5/23.”

