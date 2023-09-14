One person has been taken to hospital after a serious crash between a car and a lorry on the Northway in Portadown, Co Armagh this afternoon.

It is understood the two vehicle crash was between a car and an articulated vehicle.

Emergency services, including the PSNI and NI Ambulance Service attended the incident and one person was taken to hospital.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry on Northway, Portadown, just before 3.20pm on Thursday, 14th September.

"One person was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious.

"The road remains open to motorists. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”