One person taken to hospital after serious crash in Portadown involving car and lorry
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is understood the two vehicle crash was between a car and an articulated vehicle.
Emergency services, including the PSNI and NI Ambulance Service attended the incident and one person was taken to hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision involving a car and a lorry on Northway, Portadown, just before 3.20pm on Thursday, 14th September.
"One person was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which, at this time, are not thought to be serious.
"The road remains open to motorists. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”
Ulster Unionist Cllr Julie Flaherty said previously: “A bad collision on the Northway Portadown! Up past the train station near the junction I'm told. Avoid town. Please goodness let no one be hurt.”