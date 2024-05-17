Operation Banner touring exhibition is launched in Lurgan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 16th May heralded the official launch of an Operation Banner exhibition that has been commissioned and developed with the support of the NI Veterans Commissioner’s Office and local veterans.

The exhibition launched at Brownlow House in Lurgan, where over 80 invited guests were able to view a number of informative panels that provide an overview of Operation Banner, alongside regimental and police uniforms, personal kit, deactivated and replica weapons all of which would have been worn and used by members of the Armed Forces and security personnel during the Troubles.

The Veterans Commissioner, Danny Kinahan, made the following comments in the course of his opening remarks: “As part of my office’s remit, I am keen not only to remember the great contribution, and indeed sacrifice, that many service personnel made during Operation Banner, but to also educate our community, and bring to life the experiences of the men and women of the Ulster Defence Regiment, and others, including the members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and Northern Ireland Prison Service, who served during this turbulent period in our history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When our country faced the terrorist onslaught, thousands answered the call to stand in the front line against terrorism and all its horrors and many sadly made the supreme sacrifice. We must never forget those who lost their lives in the defence of our land and we owe our service personnel deep thanks, gratitude and the utmost respect.”

NI Veterans Commissioner Mr Danny Kinahan alongside War Widow Mrs Hilda Vennard

The evening also included an Act of Remembrance and the exhibition was officially opened by Mrs Hilda Vennard, widow of Joseph Vennard who was murdered by republican terrorists in Lurgan, whilst on duty as a postal worker, in October 1973 and who was a former member of the Ulster Defence Regiment.