Operation Banner touring exhibition is launched in Lurgan
The exhibition launched at Brownlow House in Lurgan, where over 80 invited guests were able to view a number of informative panels that provide an overview of Operation Banner, alongside regimental and police uniforms, personal kit, deactivated and replica weapons all of which would have been worn and used by members of the Armed Forces and security personnel during the Troubles.
The Veterans Commissioner, Danny Kinahan, made the following comments in the course of his opening remarks: “As part of my office’s remit, I am keen not only to remember the great contribution, and indeed sacrifice, that many service personnel made during Operation Banner, but to also educate our community, and bring to life the experiences of the men and women of the Ulster Defence Regiment, and others, including the members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and Northern Ireland Prison Service, who served during this turbulent period in our history.
“When our country faced the terrorist onslaught, thousands answered the call to stand in the front line against terrorism and all its horrors and many sadly made the supreme sacrifice. We must never forget those who lost their lives in the defence of our land and we owe our service personnel deep thanks, gratitude and the utmost respect.”
The evening also included an Act of Remembrance and the exhibition was officially opened by Mrs Hilda Vennard, widow of Joseph Vennard who was murdered by republican terrorists in Lurgan, whilst on duty as a postal worker, in October 1973 and who was a former member of the Ulster Defence Regiment.
The intention is that the exhibition will travel around Northern Ireland and for any veterans’ group, Association or community organisation that would like to host the exhibition in their local area, for a short period of time, please contact the Commissioner’s office at the following email address for further information - [email protected]