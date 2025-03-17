A29 Bypasses being considered in next Transport Plan

Mid-Ulster UUP Spokesperson Jay Basra wrote to the Department of Infrastructure to clarify the Regional Strategic Transport Network Transport Plan (RSTNTP) timeline.

The DFI has confirmed that it will be released in 2025, depending on the Ministerial Agreement. This Transport Plan Includes the A29, which runs through the heart of Mid Ulster. Jay Basra Sincerely Hopes this will tackle the A29 Congestion issue.

I am grateful to receive confirmation that the new RSTNTP for 2035 will be published for public consultation soon. It is imperative that the department ensures that it sets realistic objectives with an attainable timeline. There is little reason to develop a strategic plan that outlines all these projects that never end up being delivered on time, 2035 is already under 10 years away, and the plan has not even been put out for public consultation yet.

I am also pleased to note that the Department is considering the Moneymore, Cookstown, and Dungannon bypasses. From this, it is clear that the Department is taking into consideration the Traffic in the Town Centres, as traffic congestion can affect the economic activity in our already deprived Town Centres. If we want a stronger and more prosperous local economy, we want our town centres bustling with shoppers, heavy footfall, and laden shopping bags. We don’t want bumper-to-bumper traffic from commuters wanting to get home after a long day of work. Who would want to drive into the town centre and shop with congestion like that? The Department cannot kick the can down the road any longer; there must be some form of delivery concerning tackling the congestion on the A29. The ratepayers of Mid Ulster don’t simply want delivery but need it.

Considering the projected increase of congestion in Moneymore with the Cookstown Bypass, I urge the Department to consider the traffic flow for the Moneymore area very carefully. Drips and drabs of infrastructural improvement are not what the constituents of Mid Ulster want; our infrastructure must match the times we live in. Our roads must be in suitable conditions to allow the smooth flow of traffic, be it HGVs carrying goods or commuters in the morning; our economy is reliant on an efficient and effective transport network.

With a lack of Public Transport in the Western parts of this province, people are left with little option but to drive, meaning more cars on the road, affecting the road's lifespan. Therefore, it is paramount that the road network we rely on flows smoothly. This not only benefits the community and its residents but businesses alike.

Therefore, I urge the Department of Infrastructure to prioritise reducing traffic congestion on the A29, ensuring our towns and villages can prosper, while guaranteeing an efficient transport network that benefits commuters and businesses alike.