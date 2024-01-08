Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Money can significantly affect the way we feel, especially when there isn’t enough of it. It can make us feel stressed, defeated, anxious and fearful, amongst many other emotions. Understanding the power that money has over our mood is the first step to reclaiming control. Read on for five ways to change your mindset on money, so that you can enjoy a more positive 2024.

Build a budget

We all have so many things to pay for in our everyday lives. With a mix of bills, food, treats, subscriptions and unexpected costs, managing money can feel overwhelming at times. Building a budget can help you see your financial situation more clearly, meaning you’ll be able to make decisions about where to cut costs and feel more in control.

Lisburn CAP manager Paul Bailie. Submitted by CAP

There are lots of free budgeting resources and tips available online, including at capuk.org/budgeting

Talk to others

Struggling with money can be an extremely isolating experience. This can become a vicious cycle, as we’re less likely to seek help and support when we feel alone. By sharing our worries and experiences with another person, we start to take back control and lessen the burden that we’ve been carrying alone.

You might also find that others are facing similar challenges, meaning you can both share your experiences and tools for managing the situation. If you’d rather speak to someone impartial, you might find it useful to contact an organisation such as Samaritans (call 116123) or SHOUT (text 85258).

The charity is offering debt advice. Image submitted by CAP

Set goals

Having a goal to work towards can make us feel more positive. Even a small amount of progress bit-by-bit gives us something to celebrate and feel proud of. Choose an aim that’s realistic, such as saving up to go out for a meal or buying a new pair of shoes, and remember to set a new goal once you’ve smashed it!

Have fun for free

There are tons of free and cheap activities and days out available in communities across the UK. Find out what events are going on at your local church, and keep an eye on capuk.org/blog where you can find useful tips and tricks throughout the year.

Get support

Everyone needs help at times. It’s nothing to be embarrassed or ashamed about. If you’re struggling with your finances, support is available for free from a range of charities and organisations including Christians Against Poverty (CAP). To find out more, see capuk.org/help.

CAP provides expert debt advice, guidance on finding work and money education, all delivered face-to-face so you’ll receive an effective combination of practical and emotional support.