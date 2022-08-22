Let’s call a halt to hate

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lived in hiding for a decade, after his controversial novel, ‘The Satanic Verses’ led to the issuing of a ‘fatwa’ against him more than 30 years ago, Rushdie may well have felt that the danger to his life was over. Sadly, some people have long memories, and in the Islamic world there were those who felt that at long last Rushdie had got what he deserved.

The event came as a significant anniversary of religious violence rolls round. 450 years ago one of the most despicable acts of religious intolerance and treachery took place in France, in what became known as the St. Bartholomew’s Day Massacre.

Although Calvinistic Protestants, known as Huguenots, made up only about 15 percent of the French population, many were in significant positions, including Admiral Gaspard de Coligny. On 24th August, 1572 when many of the group’s leaders gathered in Paris for the wedding of Huguenot Henry of Navarre to the sister of the reigning King Charles IX, the bloodletting began. From Paris it spread to the Provinces and continued for some weeks. Estimates of numbers killed vary from as low as 2,000 to as many as 70,000. The event, however, left a lasting stain on the reputation of France, and was greeted with widespread condemnation even from other Catholic royal houses.

Rev David Clarke

Over the years action against Huguenots led to significant migration, with over 200,000 estimated to have left France. Britain and Ireland were major beneficiaries from the arrival of many talented and distinguished people. It has been estimated that one-sixth of the population of Britain have some Huguenot blood in their veins. Names like Laurence Olivier, Daphne du Maurier and Walter de la Mere reveal their Huguenot antecedents.

The atrocities perpetrated in the name of religion were not one-sided, of course. Many Catholics suffered in England because of their loyalty to the See of Rome, while in Ireland Cromwellian ruthlessness, and the Penal laws which followed gave rise to much resentment.

Since intolerance is a far cry from the teaching of Jesus, it has done untold damage to the cause of his kingdom. The Samaritan were a group of people cordially hated by Jesus’ Jewish contemporaries, yet he made a Samaritan the hero of an incomparable parable.

The New Testament writers absorbed the spirit of Jesus. John was quite blunt; ‘Anyone who hates his brother is a murderer’ (1 John 3;15). Peter recalled how ‘When they hurled insults at him (Jesus), he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats’ (1 Peter 2;23). The apostle Paul, quoting the Book of Proverbs, went even further; ‘If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink’ (Proverbs 25;21,22 and Romans 12;20).