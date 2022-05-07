Pastor’Pen: Make sure the seed is sown

The barrenness of winter is giving way to the life of spring, writes Rev Ivan Neish.

Leaves and flowers are beginning to reappear, birds are nesting and there is a sense of expectation for the weeks ahead.

What is it that causes these wonderful changes we witness at this time of year?

Scientifically, spring is caused by the annual journey the earth takes around the sun.

The tilt of the earth on its axis means that for half the year we are angled away from the sun, giving us autumn and winter, and the other half we are angled towards the sun, giving us spring and summer.

The warmer temperatures cause life to stir in seeds that have been dormant over the winter.

If we want seeds to grow during the spring then they have to be planted at the right time, so that when the conditions are suitable, they will come to life.

This is something that Jesus talked about but he was referring to the Kingdom of God when he spoke of the sowing of seeds.

In his illustration, the seed was his word, or the truth of the gospel, which, when sown on good ground, produces new life and fruit.

But who does the sowing?

You might think it is the responsibility of ministers, missionaries and full time workers.

If so, you would only be partly right.

The real answer is that those who do the sowing are those who have the seeds and that would include everyone who believes and has responded to the good news of Jesus Christ.

It is this spiritual seed that, when sown on good ground, produces life and fruit.

Our responsibility is just to sow the seeds whenever we have the opportunity.

We sow when we share with others in word and action the love that God has for people like us.

Spring coincides with Easter when we celebrate the gift of salvation and eternal life that Jesus died and rose to provide for us.

Whilst we can explain why seeds grow, in the Kingdom it is God who makes his seed come to life and we must leave it to him.

Our task is not to make the seed grow, but only to make sure it is sown.