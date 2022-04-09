PASTOR’S PEN: God is with us all the way

In this troublesome world, followers of Jesus are to show His amazing love to all and give hope to those are without hope for the future, writes Alan MIllar.

Of course, many without hope can easily ignore what is going on around them and bury their heads in the sands with self-indulgence.

Even without the gloom and doom of the news, we could escape the fallout of what is going on in the world around us.

We watched Covid-19 advance across Europe until it reached our shores in March 2020, and we hoped it would all pass by Christmas, but our hope was dashed on the rocks of reality, as the disease seemed to get worse, and the lockdown continued.

The stress increased and the mental health of many people, young and old alike, continued to deteriorate.

Their condition was compounded by what we saw on the TV - medical staff in hospitalsm battling day and night, non-stop, to save those who had fallen seriously ill.

“We saw the toll it took on their emotional and mental health; some were in tears, having just lost another patient.

It wasn’t uncommon to hear someone say, “Where is God in all of this?”

The truth is, God was right in the middle of the battle. He had foreknowledge of what was to come (Jeremiah 29:11).

Our hope was restored when a vaccine was discovered to combat the virus.God had guided the scientists to find the cure. It was a miracle. I wonder how many thanked God?

However, no sooner did we begin to emerge from the pandemic, when we saw the Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing thousands of mothers with children and elderly women, with all their belongings in a bag,to flee for their lives.

Thousands didn’t get away and many have died. The fear, stress and strain on their faces spoke volumes.

And people asked, “Where is God in all of this?”. God was with them all the way. (Psalm 23:4).

Finally they reached Poland and other eastern European countries and it was the arms of God that welcomed them in the form of Polish people who showed God’s amazing love and compassion, welcoming them with food, clothes and shelter.

People all over Europe and the UK sent thousands upon thousands of tons of food and clothing for their comfort.