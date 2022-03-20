PASTOR’S PEN: The best sermon of all - be kind

However, if you were in a queue in your local supermarket would you offer to pay for the few items for a young mother, an elderly person, or someone who was obviously struggling even if you didn’t even know them personally?

Not long ago this was the challenge given by a Christian radio station.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea was to do a “Jesus act of kindness” for people who didn’t expect it because of your love for Him.

EDITORIAL IMAGE

Why do this? Why pay for someone else’s item particularly if we don’t know them, never saw them before or who may even joke about our beliefs?

Why give if there is no hope of getting anything in return?

It may sound a bit weird, but that is what the Bible teaches. Jesus said: “... if you do good to those who are good to you what credit is that” – St. Luke 6:33. Surely Jesus wants us to do good to those who can pay us back.

In his Epistle/letter James 1:22 St. James says: “... be doers of the word and not merely hearers.”

So, whether we pay for someone’s few items in the supermarket or a cup of coffee for a homeless person or volunteer at a charity shop or any one of a number of good deeds, our motivation should be, we are doing it for the Lord Jesus.

It doesn’t matter if we are thanked or not, but it does matter that we show Him to the world.

The best sermon anyone can preach is the life you live.

St. Francis of old said: “Preach the Gospel, if necessary use words.”

May we seize every opportunity to care for and do something for people so that they may see Jesus in all we can do.

We do good not to get ourselves noticed, but to put the spotlight on Jesus.

In this season of Lent instead of “giving something up”, do something good to help others.

As St. Paul, one of God’s greatest servants said in 2 Corinthians 9:7 “...God loves a cheerful giver”!

May you and I give cheerfully of our time, love, support or whatever we can give to help one another on the journey of life.